Standon Calling Reveals Latest Line Up Details

Standon Calling is set to return this summer, with performances from George Ezra, The Horrors, Goldfrapp, and Django Django.

The Hertfordshire event runs between July 26th - 29th, with headliner Bryan Ferry joined by George Ezra and Paloma Faith.

Local lad George Ezra commented: “This will be the closest to a homecoming gig that we have ever performed! I have family and friends that are at the festival every year and they absolutely love it, I hope me performing doesn’t change that for them… I was very flattered to be asked to play by the guys at the festival and can’t wait to get up on stage. Does anybody know what the fancy dress theme is this year?”

The much-loved festival is pulling out all the stops this year, with the line up also finding room for synth pop auteurs Goldfrapp.

Django Django's latest album is out now, and the group will join the party at Standon Calling this summer.

The Horrors will play the Hertfordshire event, with other new names on the line up including The Amazons, Little Simz, Ibibio Sound Machine, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Standon Calling runs between July 26th - 29th.

