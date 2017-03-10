Soundwave Festival To End After Its 10th Instalment

Soundwave is set to end after its 10th - and final - instalment next year.

One of the real fulcrums of the Croatian festival calendar Soundwave has been key in the Central European country establishing itself as a hub for youth culture.

Part of the first wave of Croatian festivals to gain international recognition, Soundwave is set to end after its 10th instalment next summer.

Running between July 26th - 30th, the first run of names to be confirmed for Soundwave include Jordan Rakei, Romare (Live), Submotion Orchestra (Live), Horse Meat Disco, DJ Marky, Sons Of Kemet, Channel One Soundsystem, Riot Jazz (Live), Al Dobson Jr and Tenderlonious.

Tickets are on sale now.

