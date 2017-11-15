Ski Mask The Slump God Adds Further London Show

When legends like Timbaland and Missy Elliott sitting among his fanbase, it's unsurprising that there is a huge demand for tickets to catch Ski Mask The Slump God live.

After his first London headline show sold out fast, the South Florida rapper is preparing to make a return in the new year, announcing a new date at O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 29th.

The Slump God has risen from Florida's SoundCloud rap scene, and has been building his name this year on a global scale: showcasing his elastic flow across his latest mixtape 'You Will Regret', as well as SoundCloud uploads including collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Offset and Timbaland.

He received a co-sign from Missy Elliott when she heard him take on the beat for her 'She's A Bitch' on his track 'Catch Me Outside'. The Virginia star tweeted: "Oh he rode the heck out of this Fiyah." Commenting that she and Timbaland had made the beat back in '99 and "It still Bang!" She even cleared the sample, allowing Ski Mask to give the track an official release.

Ski Mask's second London headline show with Metropolis Music & Live Nation will continue his winning streak into 2018, and sees Clash supporting as media partner for the event.

Catch Ski Mask The Slump God at London's Kentish Town Forum on March 29th.

