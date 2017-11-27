Sigrid, Rak-Su, Hurts For Isle Of Wight Festival

BBC Sound Of 2018 winner Sigrid is amongst the latest additions for this year's Isle Of Wight Festival.

The huge event seems to get bigger every year, with 2018 boasting a bumper bill. New additions include Sigrid, whose potent pop bowled over critics to win the BBC Sound Of poll at the start of the year.

The rising Nordic pop star will be joined by brooding synth pop project Hurts, Rak-Su, LANY, Hudson Taylor, and more on a typically diverse bill.

Other new names on the line up include evergreen Scottish types Travis, while The Pretty Things will be on site to toast their legendary 1968 album 'S.F. Sorrow'.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

The Isle Of Wight Festival runs between June 21st - 24th.

