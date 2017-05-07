Shellac Are Going Out On Tour, It Looks Great

Shellac have announced a string of UK tour dates for later this year.

The American trio's live performances are the stuff of legend, matching a peerless catalogue with enough spit and venom to fill one of the great lakes.

The Chicago based group have just announced a series of live shows for Autumn, opening in Galway on September 29th.

Hitting Dublin on September 30th, Shellac then hit Belfast before skipping across the Irish sea for dates in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and more.

Ending at London's Electric Ballroom on October 10th, tickets go on sale this Friday (July 10th) at 10am.

Shellac will play the following shows:

September

29 Galway Roisin Dubh

30 Dublin Tivol w/ ll Sogno Del Marinaio (featuring Mike Watt)

October

1 Belfast Black Box

3 Aberdeen Lemon Tree w/ Iona Fortune

4 Glasgow SWG3 w/ Iona Fortune

5 Manchester Academy 2 w/ Iona Fortune

6 Birmingham Asylum w/ Iona Fortune

7 Bristol Fleece w/ Iona Fortune

9 Brighton Concorde 2 w/ Iona Fortune

10 London Electric Ballroom w/ Iona Fortune

For tickets to the latest Shellac shows click HERE.