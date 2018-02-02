Shame Announce November UK Shows

Shame have confirmed a lengthy run of UK shows for November.

The band released debut album 'Songs Of Praise' last month, a corrosive, inspired blast of punk noise that seemed to truly connect with fans.

Set to tour across the country in April, those shows have long since sold out forcing Shame to add another batch later in the year.

Opening in Bristol on November 15th, Shame will then play Portsmouth, Leicester, Sheffield, Leeds, and Manchester.

Hitting Glasgow's ABC on November 26th, Shame close the tour in London's Kentish Town Forum on November 30th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Catch Shame at the following shows:

November

15 Bristol SWX

16 Portsmouth Pyramids

17 Leicester O₂ Academy

18 Sheffield Leadmill

20 Leeds University Union LUU Stylus

22 Manchester O₂ Ritz

23 Newcastle Newcastle University

24 Glasgow O₂ ABC

26 Norwich Waterfront

27 Oxford O₂ Academy

28 Birmingham O₂ Institute

30 London O₂ Forum Kentish Town

