Shame Announce November UK Shows

Shame have confirmed a lengthy run of UK shows for November.
The band released debut album 'Songs Of Praise' last month, a corrosive, inspired blast of punk noise that seemed to truly connect with fans.
Set to tour across the country in April, those shows have long since sold out forcing Shame to add another batch later in the year.
Opening in Bristol on November 15th, Shame will then play Portsmouth, Leicester, Sheffield, Leeds, and Manchester.
Hitting Glasgow's ABC on November 26th, Shame close the tour in London's Kentish Town Forum on November 30th.
Tickets are on sale now.
Catch Shame at the following shows:
November
15 Bristol SWX
16 Portsmouth Pyramids
17 Leicester O₂ Academy
18 Sheffield Leadmill
20 Leeds University Union LUU Stylus
22 Manchester O₂ Ritz
23 Newcastle Newcastle University
24 Glasgow O₂ ABC
26 Norwich Waterfront
27 Oxford O₂ Academy
28 Birmingham O₂ Institute
30 London O₂ Forum Kentish Town
Related: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - Clash Meets Shame
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.