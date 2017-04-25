Seminal Garage Punk Outfit Thee Hypnotics Reform

Seminal garage punk outfit Thee Hypnotics are back from the dead, with a new anthology and full tour incoming.

The band were a legendary concert force, taking their cues from The MC5 and The Stooges, and sluicing this through with some acid punk abandon.

Frontman Jim Jones went on to lead numerous other groups, but fans always retained a yearning to see Thee Hypnotics back onstage.

Well, it's happening again. Beggars Arkive are preparing a new anthology for full release in April, with the band's original line up heading back out on the road.

Jim Jones (vocals) and Ray Hanson (guitar), with Phil Smith (drums) and Jeremy Cottingham (bass) will tear it up this Spring, with dates opening in Leicester and closing at London's Mirth Marvel Maud.

Catch Thee Hypnotics at the following shows:

March

31 Leicester Soundhouse

April

1 Newcastle The Cluny

2 Salford Marc Riley BBC 6 Music session

4 Newport Le Pub

5 Glasgow King Tuts

6 Birmingham Hare & Hounds (Large Room)

7 Manchester Night People

8 Brighton The Albert

11 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

12 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

13 London Mirth Marvel Maud

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.