Secret Garden Party Announce Lido Line Up

Secret Garden Party have announced the line up for a special party at the site's lido.

It's hot - damn hot. And the team at Secret Garden Party have been dipping their toes, cooling off by the water.

But they're not about to hold it all for themselves. Entering their final year, Secret Garden Party have hooked up with Clash to roll out a special lido party at this summer's event.

Guests include Clash DJs, with our old friends Anna Wall and Nimmo helping to keep the grooves moving.

Check out a teaser below.

Secret Garden Party runs between July 20th - 23rd.

For tickets to this year's Secret Garden Party click HERE.