salute, JD. Reid, Shy One + More Play The Clash Winter Party

Christmas is quickly descending on us, and what better way to ring in the festive season than with a Winter party? We're teaming up with Zig-Zag to hijack Camden's iconic Koko venue once more on Friday December 8th.

Over in the main room, balaclava-clad selector Jaguar Skills will be mixing at lightning speed, while we're throwing a private party in the upstairs gallery - with a free bar running until midnight and complimentary copies of our print magazine.

Hotly tipped electronic pop artist salute has earned plaudits across the board for his bright, cashmere-smooth productions with a Kaytranada-meets-HudMo flavour, and we're thrilled to have him headline our exclusive gallery party.

Novelist and D Double E collaborator JD. Reid is one of the hottest production talents in the UK capital right now. Having recently dropped his 'Calibrate' EP via Rinse, he toes the line between grime, dubstep and bass-driven sonics for something uniquely British-sounding.

NTS, Rinse and Radar mainstay Shy One will also be taking a turn on the decks. The BBZ collective member and white label obsessive puts together coveted sets that see her lurching between experimental club sounds that are a product of her intensive crate-digging.

They'll be joined by BBC Radio 1's Phil Taggart, one of the very best of the new gen of broadcasters who'll be sharing his forward-thinking, expert selections with us.

We have 50 free tickets for this event - be quick and get yours over on the Zig-Zag site here

Location:

Fourth floor Jack Daniels bar

KOKO 1A Camden High St,

Kings Cross NW1 7JE



Time:

10pm - 3am, Friday 8th December.

Please note: the event is 18+

- - -