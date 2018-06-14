Round Up + Playlist: We Love Green 2018

The seventh edition of We Love Green was a resounding success. Aside from a ‘Think Tank’, film screenings, workshops and start-up labs, there was a lot of great music. We’ve put together a playlist of some of the weekend’s highlights:

Björk’s long-awaited headline slot was a triumph packed with cuts from last year’s ‘Utopia’. US hip- hop trio Migos were predictably raucous, with ‘Spray The Champagne’ encapsulating that vibe.

The eco-friendly Paris festival was also a celebration of emerging French artists like Lomepal, a kind of French Tyler, the Creator ( who played on the Sunday), and played host to stalwarts like Charlotte Gainsbourg. Duo Ibeyi, whose track ‘Deathless’ features Kamasi Washington, had the crowd agog.

Malian icon Oumou Sangaré brought the funk on Sunday.

There was Sampha and Jorja Smith, who was gearing up for the release of ‘Lost & Found’. Mount Kimbie and King Krule both appeared: listen to ‘Blue Train Lines’. Young talent from across ‘la Manche’ was also on the agenda in the unwieldy eight-piece shape of Superorganism.

There you have it: a heady set of artists from across the world confounding generic conventions or carrying the torch for existing ones.

- - -

As if that wasn't enough... We Love Green organisers have also pieced together this special playlist of weekend highlights.

- - -

Words: Wilf Skinner

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.