Rodriguez Is Playing London's Royal Albert Hall

Cult songwriter Rodriguez has announced plans for a huge show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The American artist's work was largely forgotten for decades, with the potency of his psych-folk fusion taking on a certain mythology for fans.

The story of his work, and subsequent re-discovery, was turned into the award-winning film Searching For Sugar Man, propelling a remarkable late-career renaissance.

Now Rodriguez is set to reach a new milestone: playing London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

The huge venue is set to house this one-off show on September 27th, an incredible achievement for an artist whose work was out of print for so long.

Grab your ticket HERE.

Catch Rodriguez at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 27th.

