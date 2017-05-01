Rich Chigga Announces Headline London Show

Jakarta internet icon Rich Chigga is heading to the UK bringing his 'Come To My Party' tour to the masses.

The Indonesian rapper soared to global fame on the back of breakout cut 'Dat $tick', with even legends in the game falling for his spell.

Ghostface Killah is a fan, and recently worked with the rapper, while even his most ardent critics admit that there's substance beneath the internet hype.

Each track seems to be getting bigger, too, with new self-produced new cut 'Crisis' finding the Jakarta don sparring against 21 Savage.

British fans will soon get a glimpse of Rich Chigga, with the Indonesian star announcing a headline show with Metropolis Music & Live Nation at the capital's O2 Academy Islington venue with Clash supporting as media partner for the event.

Another stellar point on his rise, Rich Chigga will hit the venue on March 3rd 2018 - tickets just went on sale, and you can grab yours HERE.

Rich Chigga has confirmed the following shows:

March

3 London O2 Academy Islington

Age Restriction: 8+ (Under 14s with adult supervision)

Doors: 6pm

Curfew: 10.00pm

