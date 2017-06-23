Rat Boy Announces Dumb & Confused Tour

Rat Boy has announced plans for the nationwide Dumb & Confused tour.

The songwriter is currently working on material for his new album, but will escape studio confines for a full nationwide tour.

Titled Dumb & Confused, Rat Boy opens the run in Nottingham on November 8th before zipping around the country.

Ending in London, the tour contains four capital dates, each with a different theme.

On November 15th Rat Boy will play early mixtape jams at East London's Oval Space, before heading to West London's Bush Hall the following night for "tracks from the present and future".

South London's Electric Brixton will be treated to a performance of 'SCUM' in full on November 17th, before the singer hits North London's Electric Ballroom on November 18th for a set chosen by fans via social media.

Tickets go on sale next Monday (June 11th) at 9am.

Catch Rat Boy at the following shows:

November

8 Nottingham Rock City

9 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

10 Sheffield Leadmill

11 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

13 Bristol O2 Academy

15 London Oval Space

16 London Bush Hall

17 London Electric Brixton

18 London Electric Ballroom

