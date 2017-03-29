Printworks To Launch New 3000 Capacity Live Music Space

London venue Printworks is set to unveil its new 3000 capacity live music space this weekend.

The venue - housed in a vast former printing site - has already caused a stir with its daring club nights, bringing together some quality names in an incredible space.

Raising the bar for London clubland, Printworks is now set to host a 3000 capacity live music space, inaugurated on Friday (March 23rd) by Django Django.

Looking ahead, the venue is also set to house shows from Pendulum and multi-instrumentalist Tokio Myers.

Bradley Thompson, MD of Broadwick Live says: “We feel hugely privileged to have helped breathe life back into this remarkable landmark since it opened its doors as a venue in 2017. It was always our ambition for Printworks to lead the way not just in era defining electronic music events, but across all arts. In Printworks, we truly believe that we have one of the most incredible venues there is today, and we’re absolutely committed to giving people unparalleled production, programming and experiences throughout the cultural spectrum.”

