Preview: We Love Green 2018

Of the many festivals that take place annually across Europe, Paris’ We Love Green festival could easily be considered the most unique. From its fantastically diverse range of artists to its aim to raise awareness of certain economic issues that are affecting the world, We Love Green provides a rare and exceptional experience for all in attendance.

The festival’s line-up is a plethora of talent that incorporates an assortment of acts from around the globe, with 2018's headline acts Björk, Migos, Orelsan and Tyler, The Creator supplemented by the likes of Jamie xx, Beck, King Krule and The Internet, among many others across their four stages.

But it's not just the musical line-up that should attract you to We Love Green. The festival has a proud commitment to eco-friendly solutions, with their aim to "spread economic, social and solidarity values" and raise awareness of certain issues affecting us today.

They attempt to achieve this through the promotion of environmental innovation and creating an opportunity for voices outside of music - including scientists, activists and sociologists - to give talks on their specialised subjects. Dedicated tents host screenings of documentaries while We Love Green also supports economically-conscious start-up organisations and businesses via various workshops.

With the great range of activities accompanying the main musical attractions, We Love Green is perhaps more comparable to an amusement park than a traditional music festival and is not to be missed if you crave a unique experience within the picturesque Bois de Vincennes in Paris.

We Love Green runs between June 2rd - 3rd.

- - -

Words: Nathan Fisher

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.