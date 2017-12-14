Preview: Annie Mac Presents: Lost & Found In Malta 2018

Ahead of its fourth edition which features a spectacular castle party at a world heritage site, boat parties, surprise sets and a huge selectin of artists that spanned grime, house, techno and drum n bass, we've selected our top five picks for Annie Mac's Lost & Found 2018.

The festival will return to the Mediterranean island of Malta across May Day Bank holiday between May 3rd - 6th, with headliners including Jamie XX, Diplo, J Hus and of course Annie Mac herself...

- - -

Mabel



With her distinctive lyrical and musical style, Mabel has emerged as one of the brightest stars of British R&B. Crafting a unique, soulful blend of 90s style R&B, pop and afro-beats, she is an assured, exciting performer.

Only at the start of her journey, you’d be in for a treat sharing it over in Malta.

J Hus



East London’s rapper J Hus is boldly personal, broadcasting his precise technique and adaptive vocals. Hitting complicated patterns and colours into his writing, is is clear he can harmonise and experiment effectively. His prodigious genre-hopping means his tracks remain energised and entreatingly unpredictable - add a bit of sunshine to the mix and it’ll be the perfect combination.

Not3s



Confidently fusing rap, dancehall, afro and hip-hop, Not3s never misses a beat. Already acclaimed in the underground, the artist is poised to make this year is own following a series of vital cuts.

Collaborations with Shakka, Tinie Tempah and MoStack on his newest project already sees him treading in deep waters.

My Nu Leng



Bristol based duo My Nu Leng traverse the whole spectrum between pitch shifted vocals and bass heavy rumbles. They exhibit a penchant for dark and moody music that re-imagines garage influences in fresh and exciting ways.

Producing a collection of high rolling remixes for the likes of UK No.1 ‘La La La’ by Naughty Boy, and the summer smasher ‘Right Here’ by Rudimental, they simply can’t be missed.

Diplo



Electronic dance music legend Diplo has made a career out of producing radio-friendly dance tracks for years. His ability to access the mainstream and work web with a diverse set of vocalists solidifies his notoriety as a heavily in-demand collaborator.

Drawing most inspiration from the hip-hop and R&B genres, Diplo will be amongst the headline acts.

- - -

Words: Lauren McDermott

Annie Mac Presents: Lost & Found In Malta runs between May 3rd - 6th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.