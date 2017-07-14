Preview: Acts To Watch At This Weekend's Citadel Festival

Back once again and pushing itself forward for best London festival, Citadel revisits Victoria Park with a host of stirring names on the bill.

Whether it’s the exhilaration of highly-charged indie headliners Foals that floats your boat, or the enigmatic vocal style of newcomer Joseph J. Jones that does it, Clash has kindly picked out some recommendations on how you should spend your Sunday at Citadel...

- - -

Foals



Indie heavyweights Foals have been teasing that they have a few surprises up their sleeves for their UK Festival exclusive appearance at Victoria Park this weekend.

While rumours of songs never played live before entering the set list have begun to circulate, which will no doubt sparkle against rushing sonic ruckus ‘Mountain At My Gates’ and indie disco banger ‘My Number’, the only way to know for sure is to soak up their headline set in all of its atmospheric glory as the five-piece bring the evening to a close.

- - -

Maggie Rogers



Maggie Rogers can do no wrong. Angelic vocals and endearing stage presence combined, the Maryland native continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her enthralling onstage prowess.

Showcasing tracks from EP ‘Now That The Light Is Fading’ live, Maggie’s knack for delicate songcraft comes to life effervescently. It’s also the last chance to see the singer in the UK for a while before her ascent in world domination continues down under and across the pond.

- - -

Parcels



Jaunty, Australian, disco funk – a wise man once said that it is physically impossible to keep your limbs still whilst listening to this band.

Parcels will no doubt keep the Citadel party going with their infectious back catalogue, which on closer inspection is jam packed with intertwining influences from all across the genre spectrum. Latest cut ‘Overnight’ is a nod to Nile Rogers which certainly can’t be a bad thing.

- - -

A Blaze Of Feather



Who or what is A Blaze Of Feather? Shrouded in mystery, it’s a name that started turning heads when it began appearing on festival line-up posters before this summer.

Now it’s a little clearer that the six-piece consists of Mickey Smith, Ben Howard and the rest of Ben’s touring band, they’ve unleashed a self-titled debut album full of intricate folk gems which are sure to charm Victoria Park.

- - -

Laura Marling



‘Semper Femina’ is the title of Laura Marling’s sixth critically-acclaimed studio album, proving the prolific folk singer can never put a foot wrong. With musicality ingrained into her being, the musician’s performance on the main stage will undoubtedly be one of the most compelling sets Citadel has to offer.

- - -

Yonaka



Slightly scuzzy, slightly soaring and whole-heartedly rock ‘n’ roll, Brighton’s Yonaka don’t have a lot of material online to go off of, but the reaction to the four-piece has been so fiercely impressive due to the blazing nature of their live show, it would be silly not to see what all the fuss is about. Although ‘Wouldn’t Wanna Be Ya’ is the title of their freshest cut, it’s difficult to relate when the quartet possess such effortless cool in the sonic realms.

- - -

Joseph J. Jones



Some voices hold so much power they have the ability to make you stop dead in your tracks, and it appears that Joseph J. Jones may just have one of those voices.

Hailing from Hornchurch in Essex, the relative newcomer showcases a rich, soulful vocal on his ‘Hurricane’ EP that commands every ounce of your attention. Catch him at Citadel before his success goes stratospheric for an ‘I was there’ moment.

- - -

Words: Shannon Cotton

Citadel Festival takes place on July 16th at Victoria Park, London.