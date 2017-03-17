Pond Announce London Residency

Australian group Pond have announced plans for a short London residency.

The Perth band's new album 'The Weather' is out now, a typically challenging, mind-expanding piece of lysergic fare.

Set to play Reading and Leeds festival, Pond have now announced a three night London run.

Playing Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club on August 28th, 29th, and 30th, fans will be treated to special sets augmented by hand-picked support DJs.

In addition to this, the first 100 fans through the door each night will claim a free copy of a freshly pressed seven inch featuring 'Fire In The Water'.

Catch Pond at the following shows:

August

28 London Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club

29 London Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club

30 London Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club