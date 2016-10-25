Polaris Prize Winner Lido Pimienta Announce UK Show

Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta has announced plans for a rare UK show.

The Colombian-born and Toronto based artist returned last year, releasing her astonishing album 'La Papessa'.

An exploration of race, identity, sexuality, and more, it also stood out as a vivid left of centre pop document, dominated by vivid imagination.

Organising an all too rare European trip, the Polaris Prize winner is set to play London venue Sebright Arms on November 1st.

Also playing Pitchfork Paris and Iceland Airwaves, this is a very rare chance to catch Lido Pimienta in concert.

Catch Lido Pimienta at London's Sebright Arms on November 1st.

