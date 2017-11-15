Plan B Announces Massive UK Tour

Plan B has announced plans for a massive UK tour - full details below.

The singer returns with new album 'Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose', due to arrive on April 13th via Atlantic.

Making his live return earlier this year at Radio 1's Big Weekend, Ben Drew will play a full UK tour in Spring.

Billed as 'intimate' these dates are actually pretty huge - Manchester's Apollo, Brixton Academy, Bristol's Colston Hall - so we assumed some proper, great big massive shows will be announced later.

Tickets go on sale shortly.

Check out Plan B's new cut 'Heartbeat' below.

Catch Plan B at the following shows:

April

26 Manchester Apollo

27 Birmingham O2 Academy

28 Glasgow O2 Academy

29 Newcastle O2 Academy

May

1 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

2 Bristol Colston Hall

3 London O2 Brixton Academy

