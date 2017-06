Plan B has announced plans for a new live event at London's Globe Theatre.

A monument to Shakespeare and the first blossoming of English drama, the Globe is now set to resonate to the sounds of Ben Drew.

Plan B will play the Globe Theatre on July 24th, a stand-alone show that will feature material from the artist's upcoming fourth album.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 16th) - LINK.

Check out new cut 'In The Name Of Man' below.

For tickets to the Plan B shows click HERE.