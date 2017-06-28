Perfume Genius Announces November Shows

Perfume Genius has announced a run of UK shows for November.

The songwriter returned with new album 'No Shape', a wonderful record that displayed his broadening artistic confidence.

A sold out show at London's Heaven in June showcased an overhauled live show, with Mike Hadreas sitting at the centre.

A short burst of UK dates have been confirmed for November, opening at Glasgow School of Art on November 2nd.

Hitting Manchester, London, and Brighton, tickets go on sale this Friday (June 30th) at 9am.

Catch Perfume Genius at the following shows:

November

2 Glasgow Glasgow School of Art

3 Manchester Gorilla

5 London The Roundhouse

6 Brighton The Old Market

Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh

