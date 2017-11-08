Paul Weller Cancels Birmingham Show

Paul Weller's show at Birmingham's Genting Arena tonight (March 2nd) has been cancelled.

The dreadful weather conditions have forced the songwriter to re-think his plans, with Paul Weller closing his UK tour with shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Initially planning to go ahead with the Genting Arena date, the decision was slammed by some fans with Storm Emma causing travel chaos across the country.

With no let up in the weather, Paul Weller has been forced to do a u-turn, cancelling the Genting Arena show with only hours to go.

A statement from Genting Arena and the promoter reads:

"We are sorry to announce that tonight’s concert has been cancelled due to the severe weather conditions. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, but the safety of our patrons and staff are our top priority. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

No news as yet on Paul Weller's London show, due to take place at the O2 Arena tomorrow (March 3rd).

