Paul Simon To Play London's Hyde Park

Paul Simon is set to play London's Hyde Park this summer, it has been announced.

The legendary songwriter is an enthralling live act, as Clash found out little more than 12 months ago when we witnessed his incredible show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Returning to the capital, Paul Simon will play Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 15th.

The final headliner to be announced for the outdoor series, Paul Simon is set to be supported James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am this Friday (February 2nd).

James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents comments “There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history. Paul, James and Bonnie all together on the Great Oak Stage has to be the show of the summer and a truly unmissable event.”

Paul Simon is set to play British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 15th.

