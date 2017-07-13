Paul Draper Shares New Video, Tour Dates

Paul Draper has shared a new lyric video alongside a flurry of UK shows.

The former Mansun singer has been on fine fettle of late, releasing new solo album 'Spooky Action' to widespread acclaim.

Out now, the record cracked the Top 20 and was followed by some feverish, sold out live shows.

Album highlight 'Grey House' has received the visual treatment, with the new lyric video sitting alongside the announcement of new tour dates.

So: get stuck into the video below, then catch the full list of shows after the jump.

Catch Paul Draper at the following shows:

February

19 Brighton The Haunt

20 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

21 Bristol Bierkellar

23 Dublin The Workman’s Club

24 Belfast Limelight 2

26 Edinburgh The Caves

27 Glasgow The Art School

March

1 Manchester O2 Ritz

2 Sheffield Leadmill

3 Newcastle Riverside

5 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

6 Norwich The Waterfront

7 Oxford O2 Academy

8 London Brixton Electric

