Paul Draper Issues Apology To Fans

Paul Draper has issued an apology to fans following a chaotic show at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

The songwriter is currently touring across the UK, with each show including a performance of Mansun's debut album 'Attack Of The Grey Lantern'.

Last night's set at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms descended into chaos, with Paul Draper sacking his keyboard player onstage and berating the audience.

Leaving the stage early, the set caused a commotion on social media , with ticket holders voicing their disappointment.

Now, Paul Draper has issued an apology to fans for having "lost my focus" before going onstage.

A "personal issue raised its head just prior to the gig" upset the songwriter, who wanted to express his gratitude to fans for their continued support.

He writes: "I will make it up to you and additionally thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to me during the last 24hrs, it means a lot..."

