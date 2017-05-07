Parklife Has Banned Potato Peelers

The organisers of Parklife have told fans of Liam Gallagher to leave their potato peelers at home.

The former Oasis frontman is set to play the event, located in his home city of Manchester, later this year.

Festival boss Sacha Lord-Marchionne told Manchester Evening News earlier this week that the booking had brought a number of requests - for potato peelers!

The joke extends back to Noel Gallagher's much-discussed slot on Later... with Jools Holland in which he was accompanied by someone 'playing' the scissors.

A matter of days later Liam Gallagher invited a fan onstage to peel a potato, sparking a hilarious piece of fan culture.

Best leave your potato peeler at home if you're heading to Parklife, however...

"We’ve been so blown away by this week’s launch and the demand for tickets," the festival boss told the Manchester Evening News .

“But even more blown away at how many people have asked to bring in potato peelers for Liam’s main stage performance! In case you’re wondering – the answer is most definitely no!”

Parklife runs between June 9th - 10th.

Photo Credit: Ben McQuaide

