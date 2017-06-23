Pale Waves Announce Massive UK Tour

Pale Waves have announced plans for an enormous UK tour.

In the space of only a handful of songs the rising four-piece have set pulses racing, establishing themselves as one of the most talked about new groups in the country.

With their debut EP set to land early next year the group have detailed plans for a lengthy UK tour, opening in Tunbridges Wells on February 19th.

Hitting Cambridge, Liverpool, Oxford, and more, Pale Waves will play London's Garage venue on March 7th.

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates go on sale this Wednesday (November 15th) at 9am, with general sale going live on Friday (November 17th) at 9am.

Pale Waves will play the following shows:

February

19 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

20 Guildford The Boileroom

22 Cambridge Storey’s Field Centre

23 Middlesborough Wesgarth

24 Liverpool Studio 2

26 Oxford The Cellar

27 Leicester The Cookie

28 Leeds The Chapel

March

1 Stoke on Trent The Sugarmill

2 Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

4 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

5 Sheffield The Leadmill

6 Manchester Gorilla

7 London The Garage

8 Bristol Thekla

