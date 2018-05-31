Pale Waves Announce Massive New Tour

Pale Waves have announced plans for a massive new UK tour.

The band seem to surge ahead with every passing show, an army of goth-pop converts following each step they take.

With work on their debut album ongoing, the Manchester group have decided to reveal a flurry of huge UK shows.

Opening in Glasgow on September 21st, Pale Waves then hit Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Birmingham.

The band play Shepherds Bush Empire on September 27th, their biggest London headline show to date, before playing Manchester and Nottingham.

Closing in Dublin on October 8th, tickets go on sale this Friday (June 8th) at 9am.

Catch Pale Waves at the following shows:

September

21 Glasgow SWG3

22 Newcastle Boiler Shop

23 Sheffield Foundry

24 Liverpool O2 Academy

25 Birmingham O2 Academy

27 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

28 Manchester O2 Ritz

October

1 Nottingham Rock City

2 Southampton Guildhall

3 Bristol O2 Academy

5 Belfast Elmwood Hall

6 Cork Cyprus Avenue

7 Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse

8 Dublin Academy

Photo Credit: Zac Mahrouche

