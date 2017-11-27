Open Mike Eagle Is Coming Back To Europe

Open Mike Eagle has announced a lengthy series of European shows, including some British dates.

The hip-hop artist continually does his own thing, an individual voice that cuts straight through the noise.

Superbly ambitious new album 'Brick Body Kids Still Daydream' is out now, the rapper's first solo effort since his 2014 breakthrough 'Dark Comedy'.

With his new full length dominating those Album Of The Year lists, Open Mike Eagle has now announced a visit to Europe.

Organising a lengthy series of live shows, the rapper will be supported by Milo as they criss-cross the continent.

He tells Clash: “I’m stoked to be coming back to the UK and Europe as it’s been a minute. And bringing Milo along to these shows are going to be great.”

Catch Open Mike Eagle at the following shows:

March

9 Amsterdam Q-Factory

10 Ghent Kunstencentrum Vooruit

11 Rotterdam Worm Club

13 London Birthdays (Milo only)

14 London Jazz Cafe (OME only)

15 Brighton The Haunt

16 Bristol The Fleece

17 Leeds Headrow House

18 Manchester Deaf Institute

19 Glasgow Stereo

20 Huddersfield Parish Pub (OME only)

21 Dublin Sugar Club (OME only)

