Noga Erez Arranges Full UK Tour

Noga Erez has announced plans for a full UK tour.
The Tel Aviv artist released her debut album 'Off The Radar' earlier in the year, a wonderfully inventive piece of hook-heavy electronics.
A highlight at London festival Visions at the weekend, Noga Erez has now outlined plans for a full UK tour.
Opening with a slot at Bristol's Simple Things Festival, the electronic musician then hits Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, and London, before winding up the tour in Cambridge and Bedford.
Catch Noga Erez at the following shows:
October
21 Bristol Simple Things Festival
22 Newcastle Upon Tyne Think Tank Underground
23 Glasgow The Hug And Pint
24 Leeds Headrow House
25 Brighton The Joker
26 London Corsica Studios
27 Cambridge The Blue Moon
29 Bedford Esquires
