Noga Erez Arranges Full UK Tour

Noga Erez has announced plans for a full UK tour.

The Tel Aviv artist released her debut album 'Off The Radar' earlier in the year, a wonderfully inventive piece of hook-heavy electronics.

A highlight at London festival Visions at the weekend, Noga Erez has now outlined plans for a full UK tour.

Opening with a slot at Bristol's Simple Things Festival, the electronic musician then hits Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, and London, before winding up the tour in Cambridge and Bedford.

Catch Noga Erez at the following shows:

October

21 Bristol Simple Things Festival

22 Newcastle Upon Tyne Think Tank Underground

23 Glasgow The Hug And Pint

24 Leeds Headrow House

25 Brighton The Joker

26 London Corsica Studios

27 Cambridge The Blue Moon

29 Bedford Esquires

Related: Next Wave - Noga Erez