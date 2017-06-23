Nils Frahm's Glasgow Show Cancelled

Nils Frahm has been forced to cancel his Glasgow show tonight (March 1st) due to weather difficulties.

Whether it's the Beast From The East or simply Storm Emma, the ongoing ferocious weather has made travel difficult.

With central Scotland being handed a red weather warning, a number of events were called off across the area.

Erased Tapes composer Nils Frahm was eager to make his Glasgow date work, however, and drove through howling gales and floods of snow to make it happen.

Sadly, it was not to be. With Glasgow still in the throes of an amber weather warning the venue itself has taken steps to close, meaning the date will not now go ahead.

GLASGOW UPDATE: an amber weather warning is in place until 10pm tonight and all glasgow city council buildings are now closed incl. concert hall. we drove overnight to get here but unfortunately the decision had been made by the city. we will do our very best to reschedule soon! — nils frahm (@nilsfrahm) March 1, 2018

Keep your eyes peeled for re-scheduled dates.

Related: Nils Frahm On Films, Festivals, And Formats

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.