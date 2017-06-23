Nick Mulvey Announces Lengthy UK Tour

Nick Mulvey has announced plans for a lengthy nationwide tour this Autumn.
The songwriter will release new album 'Wake Up Now' on September 8th, and recently previewed the material at a packed out show in London's Village Underground.
Nick Mulvey played a storming set at Glastonbury at the weekend, too - get caught up HERE.
The English artist's Autumn tour opens in Belfast, before hitting Dublin, Liverpool, Exeter, Bristol, Manchester, and more.
Nick Mulvey will play London venue Shepherds Bush Empire on October 17th, before finishing at Bexhill on Sea's De La Warr Pavilion on October 19th.
Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Wednesday (June 28th) before going on general sale from 9am on Friday (June 30th).
Catch Nick Mulvey at the following shows:
September
27 Belfast The Empire Music Hall
28 Dublin Button Factory
October
1 Liverpool O2 Academy
2 Exeter Lemon Grove
3 Bristol O2 Academy
4 Manchester O2 Ritz
6 Sheffield The Leadmill
7 Leeds Church
9 Birmingham O2 Institute
10 Newcastle Wylam Brewery The Palace of Arts
11 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms
12 Glasgow O2 ABC
14 Cardiff Great Hall
15 Bournemouth O2 Academy
16 Cambridge The Junction
17 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
19 Bexhill on Sea De La Warr Pavilion
