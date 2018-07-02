Nick Cave Launches New 'Conversations' Tour

Nick Cave is set to hold a series of 'In Conversation' dates across the United States this year.

The songwriter recently completed a lengthy and cathartic tour with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, during which his relationship with the audience changed.

Reflecting this shift, Nick Cave has now announced plans for a series of Q&A based events across the United States.

It's a genuine first for the songwriter, who previously seemed to dislike doing interviews almost as a matter of principle.

Here's the introductory quote from Nick Cave...

“To be honest I am not sure what is going to happen at these events. I have always loved the Q&A format - not the formal onstage interviews that precede them but the questions from the audience afterwards. The audience tends to ask more challenging, revealing, playful and ultimately serious questions. You never know what you are going to get. They can be fearless and they can go deep.”

“There has been a connection happening with the audience through the recent live shows where we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up and I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable. The more frank and intimate the questions, the more interesting the evening will be. The audience can ask me anything and I’ll do my best to answer.”

“I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if it all goes horribly wrong. But, I don’t know, I’ve got a good feeling about this one.”

And here are the dates:

April

30 Northampton MA Academy of Music Theatre

May

1 Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre

3 New York Peter Norton Symphony Space

5 Brooklyn The Murmrr Theatre

Photo Credit: Christie Goodwin

