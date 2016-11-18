Newham Generals To Play Leeds Date

Grime legends Newham Generals are set to touch down in Leeds next week for a special show.

The date is part of the Casa Bacardi series, a nationwide series of shows featuring some of the best names in UK underground culture.

Newham Generals are set to spray at Leeds Warehouse on November 16th, some of the mightiest MCs in the game.

A real force of nature, Newham Generals will be joined by Stylo G, a UK don adding a fresh twist to reggae and dancehall sounds.

Cadenza's regular UKG stints on Radar Radio are becoming vital listening, and you can hear him playing out at Leeds Warehouse.

That's not all, though, with broadcaster, DJ, and all round vibes creator Jamz Supernova also set to pop up behind the decks for a special set.

Fancy heading along? Well, tickets are free - grab yours HERE.

Newham Generals, Stylo G, Cadenza, and Jamz Supernova will play Leeds Warehouse on November 16th.

