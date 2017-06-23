My Bloody Valentine, Fever Ray For Roskilde 2018

Danish festival Roskilde have added My Bloody Valentine and Fever Ray to their 2018 line up.

The event is known for pulling out all the stops, one of Europe's most significant live music events.

Seminal shoegaze group My Bloody Valentine have joined 2018's line up, a coup for the festival with a new album widely anticipated at some point this year.

Elsewhere, Fever Ray's titanic live show will undoubtedly be a highlight, while electronic guru Four Tet will hit the Danish event.

Industrial godheads Nine Inch Nails will bring their heavyweight live show to Roskilde, with plenty more surprises due to be unfurled before the gates swing open.

Head of Programme Anders Wahrén says: "From the dark intensity of Nine Inch Nails and Fever Ray to My Bloody Valentine's wall of sound, these are extraordinary live artists who have proven that large audiences are still craving challenging experiences. This sense of being in the moment is equally present in the alternative pop of Sampha and electronic exploits of Four Tet. All these artists share the quality of overwhelming audiences wherever they go, and we can't wait to see them at Roskilde Festival."

Roskilde runs between June 30th - July 7th.

