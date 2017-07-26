My Bloody Valentine Announce Rare Live Show

My Bloody Valentine have confirmed plans for their first live shows in four years.

2017 ended on a high for fans of the famously slow-working group, with guitarist Kevin Shields confirming analogue re-issues and some new material.

Clash named a new My Bloody Valentine LP in our list of albums we're desperate to hear in the coming 12 months, and that just took another step closer.

My Bloody Valentine have confirmed a set at Japan’s Sonicmania festival, an offshoot of Summer Sonic.

Taking place on August 17th the line up also features heavyweights such as Nine Inch Nails.

Check out a video teaser below...

