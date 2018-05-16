Mutiny Festival Cancelled Following Two Drug Deaths

The second day of Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival has been cancelled following the deaths of two people on site.

The event opened yesterday (May 26th) with thousands of people entering the Cosham site.

Tragically, a "dangerous high strength or bad batch substance" on site has been causing severe problems.

Two people died in separate incidents after taking the substance, while two others remain in hospital.

As a result, organisers have taken the decision to cancel the second day of the festival. In a statement the Mutiny team wrote:

"The safety of our amazing customers has always been paramount to us and so to keep everyone safe and in respect to those who have passed, we have taken the decision not to open today."

Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that the Sunday of the festival has been cancelled as a safety precaution.



The safety of our... https://t.co/HzrXSPQgZM — Mutiny Festivals (@MutinyFestivals) May 27, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.