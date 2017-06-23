Morrissey Has Ruffled Some Scottish Feathers

Morrissey seems to be ruffling a few feathers on the Scottish leg of his nationwide tour.

The outspoken singer played Aberdeen on Friday night (February 16th) and took a poke at former SNP leader Alex Salmond.

Not quite content with this, Morrissey again broached Scottish politics during his show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro venue.

Asking the crowd "Does anyone in here actually like Nicola Sturgeon?" the indie legend got a polarising reaction of cheers and boos.

He then commented: "She'll pick anyone's pocket, that one."

Seemingly a few fans took issue with this, grabbed their coats and made for the taxi queue. The headlines haven't been kind, either - with the Scottish Sun leading "Morrissey fans storm out of Hydro after the singer blasts First Minister Nicola Sturgeon".

The actual scale of the incident seems to be in question, though. Simply put: was it a rammy or merely a stooshie?

Our man at the show comments: "The stuff about huge walkouts isn't true... perhaps a few people, but that wouldn't be noticeable to the average punter in the crowd".

As for the show itself: "He didn't disappoint... well, maybe at the end with the crap encore!"

A full review will appear on the site tomorrow.

