Morrissey Announces Two Manchester Shows

Morrissey has announced two shows in Manchester this summer.

The songwriter returned with new album 'Low In High School' at the tail end of last year, and endured mixed reviews in the process.

A somewhat haphazard campaign saw Morrissey launch his own website, complete with a bizarre, controversial back-and-forth with the journalist of his choosing.

The singer's live shows, though, have consistently sold out, and Clash recently caught an on-form Morrissey in London.

If you're intrigued, then Morrissey will play two Manchester shows this summer, hitting Castlefield Bowl on July 7th and 8th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on May 25th - more shows are promised over the coming weeks.

Catch Morrissey at the following shows:

July

7 Manchester Castlefield Bowl

8 Manchester Castlefield Bowl

