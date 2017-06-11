Morrissey Adds London Show Due To "Overwhelming Demand"

Morrissey has added a new London show due to "overwhelming demand".

The singer is currently preparing new album 'Low In High School', and will play a full UK tour next year.

Many of the dates have already sold out, with tickets being snapped up for both London shows.

Due to "overwhelming demand" Morrissey is now set to play London Palladium on March 10th, with tickets going on sale this Friday (November 9th) at 10am.

Alexandra Palace is sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, London Palladium show has been added Sat, March 10. On sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Ng7lPTOMUr — Morrissey (@officialmoz) November 6, 2017

Morrissey will release new album 'Low In High School' on November 17th.

For tickets to the latest Morrissey shows click HERE.

