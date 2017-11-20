Mist, Mostack To Play The Great Escape Spotlight Show

Mist and Mostack are set to unite for a special spotlight show at The Great Escape next year.

The huge new music event kicks off in London tonight (November 21st) with the First Fifty, a multi-venue showcase that spans all available genres.

Looking ahead, the bill for The Great Escape is already looking pretty tasty, with Mist and Mostack set to play a spotlight show at the Brighton Dome.

Mist says: “I’m excited to play at The Great Escape It's gonna be a madness! Me and MoStack gonna shut the place down. Gang Business...”

MoStack adds: “Had such a sick time last year, happy to be coming back to the festival that supports new acts...”

Elsewhere, Manchester group Pale Waves will perform at the Great Escape, part of a new wave of talent on the line up that includes Hak Baker, Girlhood, Ama Lou, Grace Carter, and Naaz.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape runs between May 17th - 19th. Full list of artists added to the line up:

ÁINE CAHILL / AMA LOU / AWATE / BAD GYAL / BENNY MAILS / CITY CALM DOWN / COIN / DAN STOCK / DENZEL HIMSELF / DREAM STATE / EBENEZER / FEET / FREAK / FRED WELL / GIRLHOOD / GRACE CARTER / HAK BAKER / HOTEL LUX / HUNTER & THE BEAR / JERRY WILLIAMS / JOY CROOKES / KATIE VON SCHLEICHER / KING NUN / KOPS / LEWIS CAPALDI / LOVE SSEGA / MAISIE PETERS / MANSIONAIR / MIKAELA DAVIS / M.I.L.K / MIST / MONCRIEFF / MOSTACK / NAAZ / PALE WAVES / PARTNER / PITOU / PROMISELAND / RUBY EMPRESS / S4U / SAM FENDER / SAY SUE ME / SPORTS TEAM / STELLA DONNELLY / STEREO HONEY / TAMINO / TEN TONNES / THE NINTH WAVE / THE ORIELLES / VALERAS / WILD FRONT

