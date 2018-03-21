Miles Kane Announces 16 Date UK Tour

Miles Kane has announced plans for a new 16 date nationwide tour.

The songwriter has been quiet of late, following his work on the much anticipated second album from The Last Shadow Puppets.

A new UK tour has been confirmed, with the Liverpool artist currently working on his first full length project since 2013.

Opening in Carlisle on May 23rd, the tour hits Stoke, Coventry, and London (twice!) before heading up to Sheffield's Leadmill venue.

Ending in Liverpool's Hanger34 venue on July 2nd, tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (March 29th).

"It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage," Miles says. "I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in! Bring it on!"

Catch Miles Kane at the following shows:

May

23 Carlisle The Brickyard

24 Stoke The Sugarmill

25 Coventry Kasbah

28 London The Moth Club

29 London The Moth Club

30 Sheffield The Leadmill

June

1 Northampton Roadmender

2 Oxford O2 Academy 1

22 Cambridge Cambridge Junction

23 Newcastle Riverside

25 Brighton Concorde 2

26 Exeter Lemon Grove, Exeter University

28 Portsmouth Pyramids

29 Cardiff The Tramshed

July

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

4 Liverpool Hangar 34

