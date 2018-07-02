Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello For Love Supreme Festival 2018

Soul and gospel icon Mavis Staples is set to headline this year's Love Supreme Festival.

The event is the UK’s only major greenfield jazz festival, one of the highlights on the European jazz calendar.

Mavis Staples is set to headline, joined by Elvis Costello and disco groovers Earth, Wind & Fire.

Mercury nominees Portico Quartet will perform at the event, with home-grown talent such as Moses Boyd Exodus, Ezra Collective, Zara McFarlane, Nubya Garcia, Yazz Ahmed and Alfa Mist being recognised.

Typically broad, Love Supreme makes room for Tom Misch, afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and spiritual soul man Dwight Trible.

Festival Director Ciro Romano...

“Jazz is in a special place at the moment and our aim with Love Supreme is to mirror its ability to push boundaries, defy trends and attract new audiences. We’re incredibly proud of this year’s line-up and feel confident that we’re reflecting the breadth of the current jazz scene and the influence it’s having across the music world.”

Love Supreme runs between June 29th – July 1st.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.