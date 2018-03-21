Manga Saint Hilare + Snowy Announced For Clash Live At Notting Hill Arts Club

Clash are teaming up again with Metropolis Music and Live Nation to bring a series of four seasonal live shows across London this year.

Starting off in West for our Spring showcase at Notting Hill Arts Club on Wednesday 11th April we're presenting two Grime MC's who endeavour to push the boundaries of the defiantly British sound: Manga Saint Hilare and Snowy.

Since being hand-picked by Wiley to join the legendary Roll Deep Crew in 20014, Manga Saint Hilare has continued to surprise listeners with forward-thinking releases that never compromise the true essence of Grime.

Last year he released an outstanding body of work 'Outbursts From The Outskirts', enritely produced by Lewi B, which set new levels for how creative a Grime LP can be, and he's already won listeners over in 2018 with the smooth Drae Da Skimask-produced 'Good Over Evil'.

Self described "Nottingham's Saviour", Snowy, is part of a generation of rising stars who're proving that Grime fans should be looking further than the capital when it comes to innovative MC's/

The versatile spitter has been championed by Gilles Peterson, after being accepted into his Future Bubblers development programme, and put his name on the map with his 2016 'Knots' EP. He also appeared to deliver an 'Outburst' of his own on Manga's LP last year

These four shows, are part of a broader campaign between Clash, Metropolis Music and Live Nation to celebrate new music in London, keeping the capital at the forefront of live music destinations across the globe. Late March we jointly hosted Rich Brian's European debut performance and later this month Ski Mask The Slum God descends upon Kentish Town Form. Along with a host of upcoming festival collaborations it's set to be our biggest year for Clash Live events yet.

