Lucy Rose Announces Huge Run Of UK Shows

Lucy Rose has announced a huge run of nationwide shows.
The songwriter's new album 'Something's Changing' is out now, a warm, refreshing return from a talent to savour.
An ever-industrious artist, Lucy Rose will spend summer on the road before returning to the UK for a lung-bursting live run in November.
Opening in Bristol on November 1st, highlights include a show at London venue Shepherds Bush Empire and a trip to Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
Too many to simply list here, you can find the full run of tour dates after the jump.
Catch Lucy Rose at the following shows:
November
1 Bristol St Georges
2 Exeter Phoenix
3 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
4 Brighton Old Market
6 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music
7 Leeds Brudenell
8 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
9 Sheffield Plug
11 Dublin Whelan’s
12 Liverpool Stanley Theatre
13 Hull Fruit
14 Edinburgh Caves
15 Glasgow Oran Mor
17 Gloucester Guildhall
18 Cardiff Tramshed
19 Oxford SJE Arts
21 Birmingham Glee Club
22 Nottingham Glee Club
23 Cambridge Junction
24 Southampton Engine Rooms
For tickets to the latest Lucy Rose shows click HERE.