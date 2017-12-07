Lucy Rose Announces Huge Run Of UK Shows

Lucy Rose has announced a huge run of nationwide shows.

The songwriter's new album 'Something's Changing' is out now, a warm, refreshing return from a talent to savour.

An ever-industrious artist, Lucy Rose will spend summer on the road before returning to the UK for a lung-bursting live run in November.

Opening in Bristol on November 1st, highlights include a show at London venue Shepherds Bush Empire and a trip to Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Too many to simply list here, you can find the full run of tour dates after the jump.

Catch Lucy Rose at the following shows:

November

1 Bristol St Georges

2 Exeter Phoenix

3 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

4 Brighton Old Market

6 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

7 Leeds Brudenell

8 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

9 Sheffield Plug

11 Dublin Whelan’s

12 Liverpool Stanley Theatre

13 Hull Fruit

14 Edinburgh Caves

15 Glasgow Oran Mor

17 Gloucester Guildhall

18 Cardiff Tramshed

19 Oxford SJE Arts

21 Birmingham Glee Club

22 Nottingham Glee Club

23 Cambridge Junction

24 Southampton Engine Rooms

For tickets to the latest Lucy Rose shows click HERE.