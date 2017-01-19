Lorde Announces European Tour

Lorde has announced plans for a widespread European tour.

The pop talent's second album 'Melodrama' is incoming, and it bears all the hallmarks of being a bit special.

Alongside this, Lorde has confirmed a flurry of UK shows beginning at Manchester's O2 Apollo on September 26th.

The singer will play Alexandra Palace on September 27th, with other dates including visits to Brighton, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Sign up to Lorde's mailing list for access to the pre-order.

Catch Lorde at the following shows:

September

26 Manchester O2 Apollo

27 London Alexandra Palace

30 Brighton Brighton Centre

October

1 Birmingham O2 Academy

2 Glasgow O2 Academy