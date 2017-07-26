London's Vinyl Festival Has Been Cancelled

The Vinyl Festival in London has been cancelled by organisers, "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Billed as the country's first festival entirely dedicated to vinyl, the two day event was due to take control of London's Printworks venue over the weekend of September 23rd - 24th.

The organisers described the event as an "immersive vinyl experience", with more than 100 stalls set to sell everything from vintage vinyl to audio gear.

Sadly, however, it will not now be taking place. The Vinyl Festival team posted a message on social media, blaming "unforeseen circumstances".

Check out the statement below.

A message from the organisers... More info here https://t.co/6zJcl0XYXp pic.twitter.com/xLJGwhlxA9 — The Vinyl Festival (@vinylfestuk) July 26, 2017