London Grammar For Electric Castle 2018

London Grammar are set to play next year's instalment of award-winning Romanian festival Electric Castle.

Set in the grounds of an actual Transylvanian castle, Electric Castle is packed to the ramparts with musical excellence at an affordable price.

Early bird four day tickets start at £72, with the festival continuing to attract internationally renowned artists.

London Grammar will play Electric Castle 2018, with the eclectic line up also boasting Damian Marley, Wolf Alice, and The Horrors.

With stage takeovers from the likes of Elrow and Hospitality, the festival will also showcase London Electricity, High Contrast, Krakota & Makoto, MC Dynamite and Ruthless MC.

Tickets are on sale now.

Electric Castle runs between July 18th - 22nd.

