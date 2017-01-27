Liverpool's Hope & Glory Festival Cancelled

Liverpool's Hope & Glory Festival has been cancelled following a flurry of complaints from fans and artists.

The event opened yesterday (August 5th) with fans descending on Merseyside for sets from James, Razorlight, Charlotte Church, and many more.

Sadly, the organisation of the festival was met with ferocious criticism - lengthy queues, continual re-ordering of sets, and even late cancellations.

Charlotte Church tweeted her dismay to fans:

1. Hello! Just to let you know we have been pulled from the hope and glory lineup due to them running 2 hours behind. We're gutted! We... — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) August 5, 2017

While Merseyside Police attempted to aid communication on site:

Merseyside Police are aware of the current issues at the Hope and Glory festival we areworking with Stewards at opening up another entrance. — MerPol CC (@MerPolCC) August 5, 2017

The event continued, with James left to headline Hope & Glory Festival. The band weren't happy, though, with singer Tim Booth messaging fans:

Well that was fucked up. Sorry everyone was messed around so badly. Hope you managed to find some pleasure amongst the chaos. NBL. — Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) August 5, 2017

A few hours ago Hope & Glory messaged fans to postpone Sunday's events:

no festival today — Hope & Glory (@HopeAndGloryFes) August 6, 2017

Following the unfair and vitriolic comments, some of us have decided not to proceed — Hope & Glory (@HopeAndGloryFes) August 6, 2017

Refunds are available, with a number of artists organising replacement shows across Liverpool:

Playing the Zanzibar in Liverpool tonight w/ @CleanCutKid.Free for @HopeAndGloryFes ticketholders! Doors at 7pm. Thanks every1 for your RTs! — Lightning Seeds (@Lightning_Seeds) August 6, 2017