Liverpool's Hope & Glory Festival Cancelled

06 · 08 · 2017
Liverpool's Hope & Glory Festival has been cancelled following a flurry of complaints from fans and artists.

The event opened yesterday (August 5th) with fans descending on Merseyside for sets from James, Razorlight, Charlotte Church, and many more.

Sadly, the organisation of the festival was met with ferocious criticism - lengthy queues, continual re-ordering of sets, and even late cancellations.

Charlotte Church tweeted her dismay to fans:

While Merseyside Police attempted to aid communication on site:

The event continued, with James left to headline Hope & Glory Festival. The band weren't happy, though, with singer Tim Booth messaging fans:

A few hours ago Hope & Glory messaged fans to postpone Sunday's events:

Refunds are available, with a number of artists organising replacement shows across Liverpool:

